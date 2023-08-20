Sign up
Previous
Photo 1539
Stairway to heaven
I saw this chair with ladder in Loevestein Castle and liked the shadow very much, I only desaturated this photo because the yellowish light was somewhat distracting.
No theme week
@jacqbb
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
2
4
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1582
photos
97
followers
26
following
421% complete
View this month »
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Darkroom
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tdrjbb
Shutterbug
ace
Very moody and mysterious.I love the shadows also. And of course that is one strange and interesting chair.
August 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
August 20th, 2023
