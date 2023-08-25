Previous
Next
GridArt_20230827_000334273 by thedarkroom
Photo 1544

GridArt_20230827_000334273

Theme:- Favourite book.

Also Get Pushed 577 challenge entry. The image of the lion is my own photo on a sign. The other images are from the internet. Includes quotes from the book.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Laura ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Jackie hope you like this of another favourite book of mine - "The lion, the witch and the wardrobe "
August 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice selection of photos
August 27th, 2023  
katy ace
@la_photographic What a wonderful illustration for this book
August 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise