Today we went for a walk near the village of Maarn and found this body of water that we never knew was here.
Zwerfsteneneiland (glacial boulder island) is a geological monument in the Province of Utrecht. It consists of hundreds of glacial erratics (boulders) placed in the shape of a compass rose on a small artificial island.
For many years sand was excavated here for the Nederlandse Spoorwegen (Dutch Railways). While excavating the sand, hundreds of large glacial boulders were found. These were deemed undesirable and stored in a corner of the pit. They were buried under a layer of sand in 1901 and a transfer station was built on top of them.
In 1995 around 750 glacial boulders were rediscovered and under supervision of the Province of Utrecht plans were made to create a geological monument. In November 1999 the monument was finished.