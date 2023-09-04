Sign up
Photo 1554
annoyed is politely stating it
This is how people driving past my wildlife sanctuary show what they thing of values - this little random selection were along about a 10 m strip of my nearly 1 km roadside boundary.
@koalagardens
join us by showcasing what annoys you
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
4
1
Tags
australia
,
darkroom-annoyance
Diana
ace
I could fill my four calendars with what annoys me here in my country! This is nothing compared to what you will see here unfortunately :-(
September 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Yes agree it's bad here too nappies in among it too !
September 5th, 2023
Anne
ace
Horrible, I suspect you are not alone in this particular annoyance
September 5th, 2023
Wylie
ace
So disappointing.
September 5th, 2023
