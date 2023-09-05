Previous
drinking shit by thedarkroom
drinking shit

This week we are exploring things that annoy us.

I'm more than a bit annoyed that our water companies are putting raw sewage directly into our rivers and sea and are happy to pay fines, and not invest in prevention. I'm very pissed off that the Government appears to accept the fines for their coffers and not make the companies use the money to improve infrastructure.

A new drinking water reservoir is under construction, and it's now proposed to pump treated effluent into it, and then treat it a bit more before it gets to my taps. .I do not trust the water company to prevent semi- or untreated sewage getting into my drinking and bathing water.
thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
Susan Wakely ace
Don’t hold back Jackie, say what you think. Great selfie.
September 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
A great selfie for a great cause, but unfortunately the same in many countries. I have a separate system for our drinking and cooking water.
September 5th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@wakelys ooppps, I'd thought I'd added an * to shit to make it sh*t, but you know what- it can stay!!
@ludwigsdiana that's interesting to know
September 5th, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Understandable annoyance and a great way to show us!
September 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nice selfie. I hope that's beer or ale and not your potable water. I guess I've been drinking treated waste water all my life.
September 5th, 2023  
