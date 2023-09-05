drinking shit

I'm more than a bit annoyed that our water companies are putting raw sewage directly into our rivers and sea and are happy to pay fines, and not invest in prevention. I'm very pissed off that the Government appears to accept the fines for their coffers and not make the companies use the money to improve infrastructure.
A new drinking water reservoir is under construction, and it's now proposed to pump treated effluent into it, and then treat it a bit more before it gets to my taps. .I do not trust the water company to prevent semi- or untreated sewage getting into my drinking and bathing water.
@ludwigsdiana that's interesting to know