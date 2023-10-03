Sign up
Photo 1582
Light and Shade
A beautiful sunny day, so I am cheekily uploading a couple of cyanotypes I made of flora from my garden. Cynitypes rely on bright light and shadow to block it to make the shapes.
Cheeky Blue photographer - Jackie
Theme - Shape and shadow
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1628
photos
98
followers
26
following
433% complete
View this month »
