Light and Shade by thedarkroom
Photo 1582

Light and Shade

A beautiful sunny day, so I am cheekily uploading a couple of cyanotypes I made of flora from my garden. Cynitypes rely on bright light and shadow to block it to make the shapes.

Cheeky Blue photographer - Jackie
Theme - Shape and shadow
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
