Photo 1585
The King & His Consort
Can you see them? Ok, I grant it's a stretch of the visual imagination...Theme here this week is shape-shadow. I've left in the candlesticks...those are what cast these shadows. Enjoy and thanks for the visits.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
4th October 2023 6:12pm
red
shadow
shapes
darkroom-shapeshadow
Joan Robillard
ace
Clever
October 7th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's fun!
October 7th, 2023
