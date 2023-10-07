Previous
The King & His Consort by thedarkroom
The King & His Consort

Can you see them? Ok, I grant it's a stretch of the visual imagination...Theme here this week is shape-shadow. I've left in the candlesticks...those are what cast these shadows. Enjoy and thanks for the visits.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Joan Robillard ace
Clever
October 7th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's fun!
October 7th, 2023  
