Table's Turned by thedarkroom
Table's Turned

Liz, my potter friend, came to me today to make some copper foiled ornaments. She made a fabulous bird and a seaglass flower.

Liz is used to using her hands like this .

Handy photographer - Jackie
katy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond how nice to see her hands at an entirely different craft and how nice of you to help her with that
November 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 7th, 2023  
