Table's Turned
Liz, my potter friend, came to me today to make some copper foiled ornaments. She made a fabulous bird and a seaglass flower.
Handy photographer - Jackie
7th November 2023
katy
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
how nice to see her hands at an entirely different craft and how nice of you to help her with that
November 7th, 2023
Wonderful
November 7th, 2023
