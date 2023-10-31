Sign up
Previous
Photo 2733
Potter at Work
This will become the hollow, circlular middle section of a vase. Such fun to watch a skilled person at work.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
5
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
31st October 2023 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Something that I still need to try. I great closeup of skilled hands at work.
October 31st, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great shot of a potter at work
October 31st, 2023
April
ace
This made me think of the Great Pottery Throw Down ...
October 31st, 2023
Jerzy
Great closeup of artistic talent at work. You have to keep your hands wet.
October 31st, 2023
Kathy
ace
They are skilled and steady handed. Nice photo of working hands and movement. The light on the wheel and hands is quite nice.
October 31st, 2023
