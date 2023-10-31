Previous
Potter at Work by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2733

Potter at Work

This will become the hollow, circlular middle section of a vase. Such fun to watch a skilled person at work.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely ace
Something that I still need to try. I great closeup of skilled hands at work.
October 31st, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great shot of a potter at work
October 31st, 2023  
April ace
This made me think of the Great Pottery Throw Down ...
October 31st, 2023  
Jerzy
Great closeup of artistic talent at work. You have to keep your hands wet.
October 31st, 2023  
Kathy ace
They are skilled and steady handed. Nice photo of working hands and movement. The light on the wheel and hands is quite nice.
October 31st, 2023  
