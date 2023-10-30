Previous
Pigs' Score Card by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Pigs' Score Card

Played a quick game, or three, of "Pass The Pigs" with grandson this morning before they departed. Half an hour if him thrashing me, then I rallied and won one!!

My get pushed from Wendy is 'paper' think I will be a bit more creative but if not, I'll pop back and tag this one!!
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

