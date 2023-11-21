Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1629
My Little Helper
My daughter has asked me to complete her felted Christmas wreath. My word it's tedious, even TLC Olive tired of the polystyrene balls after a few moments.
Ballsy photographer - Jackie
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1677
photos
100
followers
24
following
446% complete
View this month »
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
21st November 2023 10:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
,
jrdr23
katy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
if you could only teach her how to claw it until it was finished she would be the perfect helper! Love her look of disdain
November 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close