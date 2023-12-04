Sign up
Photo 1643
favourite things
I picked these roses from the garden and decided to make it a photo opp - no theme this week
@koalagardens
roses, coffee, nectarines, strawberries, blueberries and pepitas
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1691
photos
103
followers
24
following
Tags
fruit
,
rose
,
still life
katy
ace
@koalagardens
wonderful still life FAV
December 4th, 2023
