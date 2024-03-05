Previous
Po TV by thedarkroom
Po TV

Our accommodation is using a gazunder commode as a TV stand.

Very appropriate to have Rick Stein on TV as I'm in Cornwall

Holidaying photogger - Jackie
Theme - Entertainment
5th March 2024

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Rob Z ace
That's sooo good! Thanks for showing us that wonderfully original use of a rather lovely vintage item! Have fun in Cornwall. :)
March 5th, 2024  
