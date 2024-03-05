Sign up
Previous
Photo 1736
Po TV
Our accommodation is using a gazunder commode as a TV stand.
Very appropriate to have Rick Stein on TV as I'm in Cornwall
Holidaying photogger - Jackie
Theme - Entertainment
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
1
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1785
photos
95
followers
24
following
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
5th March 2024 6:47pm
jrdr24
,
darkroom-entertain
Rob Z
ace
That's sooo good! Thanks for showing us that wonderfully original use of a rather lovely vintage item! Have fun in Cornwall. :)
March 5th, 2024
