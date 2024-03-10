Sign up
Previous
Photo 1741
Dinosaurus egg
This birthday boy turned 7 and I got him a Dino egg in it was a little dinosaurus to assemble in a lot of ( for me disgusting gel) he loved it and it provided his family and me a lot of entertainment.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
2
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1790
photos
94
followers
24
following
476% complete
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
darkroom-entertain
katy
ace
@jacqbb
what a fun shot and I love the way you covered his face. It took me a minute to notice. He wasn’t actually wearing a mask. You did such a perfect job.
March 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 10th, 2024
