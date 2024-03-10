Previous
Dinosaurus egg by thedarkroom
Dinosaurus egg

This birthday boy turned 7 and I got him a Dino egg in it was a little dinosaurus to assemble in a lot of ( for me disgusting gel) he loved it and it provided his family and me a lot of entertainment.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

thedarkroom

katy ace
@jacqbb what a fun shot and I love the way you covered his face. It took me a minute to notice. He wasn’t actually wearing a mask. You did such a perfect job.
March 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 10th, 2024  
