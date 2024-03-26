Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1757
Survivor
The lilac tree died and rotted and it was easy to pull out the trunk and roots out of the ground. It's since sprouted a twig about 2.5 feet tall and has a few purple buds! Isn't nature resilient and amazing to defy my gardening 'skills'
Budding photographer - Jackie
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1808
photos
95
followers
24
following
481% complete
View this month »
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
26th March 2024 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr24
Shutterbug
ace
I hope this survivor continues to do so. I love the minimalist capture.
March 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close