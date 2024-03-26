Previous
Survivor
Survivor

The lilac tree died and rotted and it was easy to pull out the trunk and roots out of the ground. It's since sprouted a twig about 2.5 feet tall and has a few purple buds! Isn't nature resilient and amazing to defy my gardening 'skills'

Budding photographer - Jackie

26th March 2024

thedarkroom

March 26th, 2024
I hope this survivor continues to do so. I love the minimalist capture.
March 26th, 2024  
