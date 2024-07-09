Previous
Minerva Owl by thedarkroom
Photo 1859

Minerva Owl

There's an owl trail taking place, large ones in the street, smallt ones in shop windows.

Wise Owl Photographer - Jackie
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
