39 / 365
WWCM - Day 15 "Spacious"
Taken from a photo I took of the Sawtooth Mts in Idaho, much more glorious than I have captured!
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
Year Four 2023
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
15th July 2023 8:34am
Tags
wwcm-2023
