Previous
Next
Rural church in the golden hour light... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1545

Rural church in the golden hour light...

Driving out to chase the sunset and found this church in the light of the sunset aka "golden hour".
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Your lighting is really spectacular!
February 11th, 2021  
sheri
Lovely angle and lighting.
February 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise