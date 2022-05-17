Sign up
Photo 2006
"Man's best friend"...
Saw these two in the park. I asked permission and they both agreed.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2006
photos
117
followers
75
following
549% complete
Tags
hat
,
dog
,
man
,
spring
,
park
,
friend
,
south
,
leach
Milanie
ace
Even got one to pose for you :)
May 18th, 2022
