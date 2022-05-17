Previous
"Man's best friend"... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2006

"Man's best friend"...

Saw these two in the park. I asked permission and they both agreed.
Milanie ace
Even got one to pose for you :)
May 18th, 2022  
