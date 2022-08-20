Sign up
Photo 2101
1969 Ford truck...
My son's father-in-law is a mechanic and has recently finished this "rebuild" of a 1969 Ford truck. It is "built for speed and performance" and is not necessarily a "historic rebuild".
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
fast
,
truck
,
ford
,
summer
,
south
,
classic
Milanie
ace
That's really a nice looking truck
August 22nd, 2022
