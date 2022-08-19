Sign up
Photo 2100
Field of gold...
Well, it might be yellow, but these Marigolds are exploding with blooms.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2100
photos
109
followers
77
following
575% complete
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
19th August 2022 5:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
garden
,
summer
,
south
,
marigold
