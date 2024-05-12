Sign up
Previous
Photo 2695
Seed head...
After the Indian Blanket flower finishes blooming, the petals fall off leaving these seed heads. We have successfully propagated some from seed, but it is not easy to separate the seeds.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
indian
,
spring
,
head
,
seed
,
blanket
,
south
KWind
ace
Nice close up! Great colours and textures.
May 13th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Nice fuzzy textures
May 13th, 2024
