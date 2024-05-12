Previous
Seed head... by thewatersphotos
Seed head...

After the Indian Blanket flower finishes blooming, the petals fall off leaving these seed heads. We have successfully propagated some from seed, but it is not easy to separate the seeds.
12th May 2024

KWind ace
Nice close up! Great colours and textures.
May 13th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Nice fuzzy textures
May 13th, 2024  
