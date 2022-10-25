Previous
Seeds dispersed... by thewatersphotos
Seeds dispersed...

This is a Zinnia flower that was left on the stalk to "disperse" its seeds. They appear to mostly be gone.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Corinne C ace
Great textures and colors
October 26th, 2022  
