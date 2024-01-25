Previous
Next
A branch (aka limb) against the clouds... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2624

A branch (aka limb) against the clouds...

So, which do you call it, branch or limb? I've heard it both ways but from my grandparent's generation in North Alabama it was always a branch.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
720% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I must be from your grandparent's generation - branch. Nice against that sky
January 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise