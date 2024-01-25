Sign up
Photo 2624
A branch (aka limb) against the clouds...
So, which do you call it, branch or limb? I've heard it both ways but from my grandparent's generation in North Alabama it was always a branch.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2628
photos
92
followers
77
following
720% complete
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
branch
,
winter
,
clouds
,
silhouette
,
south
,
limb
Milanie
ace
I must be from your grandparent's generation - branch. Nice against that sky
January 30th, 2024
