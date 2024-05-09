Previous
Up close... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2693

Up close...

Here is the Indian Blanket flower up close. It is very intricate and colorful!
9th May 2024

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
738% complete

Kathy ace
This is "clean", bright and vivid.
May 13th, 2024  
