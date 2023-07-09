Previous
UFO - unidentified flowering object by tiaj1402
UFO - unidentified flowering object

Just a tiny little plant growing through a crack in a paving stone
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Tia

@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
