Caught

Rookie error! I decided to leave early and take a detour on my commute this morning which meant I could walk through Greenwich Park and take some pictures - which I did. When I got to work and excitedly to look,at them I realised that I had not put the memory card back in after yesterdays upload! So it was my garden that I turned to once home..…..yes the grass needs cutting but fortunately for me it was long enough to keep this little feather in place despite the breezy evening!