Somewhere in Peterborough by tiaj1402
4 / 365

Somewhere in Peterborough

Away for a couple of days with some friends for some needed rest and relaxation…… a walk in the woods after a large lunch! Somewhat blurry ….. there was alcohol involved in the lunch!
11th July 2023

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
1% complete

