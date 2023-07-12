Previous
From my window by tiaj1402
5 / 365

From my window

This was the view from my hotel window this morning….. I tried to slow the shutter speed to blur the water. Think I was a little far away! Shame about the distracting background.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Tia

