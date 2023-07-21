Sign up
Skyline
I took a slightly different route to work to day and walked through Greenwich Park. It adds 30 mins to my already long commute but I never tire of it and it’s a wonderful way to start the day.
21st July 2023
Tia
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
365
COOLPIX B700
21st July 2023 7:56am
