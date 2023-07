Steadfast

I went swimming in St Andrews lake today. It is in a quarry and the water is really quite blue. After drying off I took some photos. My camera has a fairly long zoom allowing me to capture this little tree. I have posted a bigger picture in the appropriately named album! I was really undecided about which photo to post which is why I created a second album as I’m sure I will experience that again.

There was a lot of movement in the water today even though there was virtually no wind.