Previous
Violet by tiaj1402
17 / 365

Violet

On my knees in the undergrowth to get this shot! The wind was making it quite difficult for the camera to focus and there were definitely stinging nettles under my knees!
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful DOF
July 24th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Lovely shot …….. and what we do in the name of art!!
July 24th, 2023  
Tia ace
@billdavidson indeed!
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise