Previous
17 / 365
Violet
On my knees in the undergrowth to get this shot! The wind was making it quite difficult for the camera to focus and there were definitely stinging nettles under my knees!
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
3
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
19
photos
9
followers
8
following
4% complete
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
12
1
13
14
15
2
16
17
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
24th July 2023 1:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful DOF
July 24th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Lovely shot …….. and what we do in the name of art!!
July 24th, 2023
Tia
ace
@billdavidson
indeed!
July 24th, 2023
