Light , lines and shadows

When inspiration is lacking, the garden is a wonderful place! After 2 consecutive busy weekends with a frantic work week in between and the prospect of an active day tomorrow, I was feeling a little lacklustre today. I sat cross legged on the garden path in front of an area of somewhat overgrown bushes. It was windy so I used the speed burst setting. I rather like the sinister look of this. The shadows and highlights have been tweaked slightly in Lightleap.