60 / 365
Hazy Skyline
Taken in Greenwich Park on my way to work. This is the National Maritime Museum and Queen’ House with the River Thames just visible.
I have also posted a longer view in the my other album.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Photo Details
Renee Salomon
ace
Fabulous cityscape
September 6th, 2023
