Oasis by tiaj1402
61 / 365

Oasis

With lunchtime temperatures around 30 degrees today, I was happy to visit this little pond and its lovely little fountain. Just the sound of the fountain was soothing and cooling!
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Tia

