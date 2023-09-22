Previous
Good Morning Chatham by tiaj1402
77 / 365

Good Morning Chatham

I have a 2km walk to the station every week day morning and back. This morning I left a little earlier to walk through Greenwich Park at the other end.
This was taken at around 6am with my phone camera as I didn’t have time to get my camera out.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Tia

@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
21% complete

Wylie ace
Nice reflected lights
September 22nd, 2023  
