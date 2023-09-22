Sign up
Previous
77 / 365
Good Morning Chatham
I have a 2km walk to the station every week day morning and back. This morning I left a little earlier to walk through Greenwich Park at the other end.
This was taken at around 6am with my phone camera as I didn’t have time to get my camera out.
22nd September 2023
Wylie
ace
Nice reflected lights
September 22nd, 2023
