Previous
Pond Life by tiaj1402
80 / 365

Pond Life

Lots of pigeons, crows, ducks, geese and swans gather at this pond. Humans too! These two birds reminded me of my two cats who just about tolerate each other!
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
I do like the reflections and tones.
September 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise