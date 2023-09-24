Sign up
79 / 365
Alternative Selfie
Taken on my way home after my regular Sunday morning pool swim.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
85
photos
16
followers
14
following
21% complete
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
24th September 2023 9:39am
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fun shadow play
September 25th, 2023
