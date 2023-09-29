Previous
Early preparations by tiaj1402
Early preparations

Spotted this poinsettia on a doorstep during my normal lunch time walk. Love the Mediterranean look and feel of this.
29th September 2023

Tia

Bill Davidson
It does catch the eye!
September 30th, 2023  
