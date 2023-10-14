Previous
If I were a carpenter ….. by tiaj1402
99 / 365

If I were a carpenter …..

I know this is not a lathe but the song came to mind!
New kitchen worktops being prepared prior to oiling.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Tia

Bill Davidson
A great pov, resulting in a great image.
October 15th, 2023  
