Previous
99 / 365
If I were a carpenter …..
I know this is not a lathe but the song came to mind!
New kitchen worktops being prepared prior to oiling.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
1
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
106
photos
16
followers
15
following
27% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
14th October 2023 3:33pm
Privacy
Public
Bill Davidson
A great pov, resulting in a great image.
October 15th, 2023
