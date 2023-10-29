Previous
Raindrops and Roof Tiles by tiaj1402
Raindrops and Roof Tiles

Spotted this from my kitchen window. It’s in my neighbour’s garden. I had to stand on a step ladder to get the shot.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Tia

Susan Wakely ace
The things we do for 365.
