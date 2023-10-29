Sign up
114 / 365
Raindrops and Roof Tiles
Spotted this from my kitchen window. It’s in my neighbour’s garden. I had to stand on a step ladder to get the shot.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
29th October 2023 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
The things we do for 365.
October 29th, 2023
