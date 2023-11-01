Previous
Family day out by tiaj1402
Family day out

I managed to get out for a lunchtime walk today and was in the right place at the right time to see this wonderful sight!
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Tia

@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime!
Renee Salamon ace
Wowee, fantastic capture
November 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous timing.
November 2nd, 2023  
