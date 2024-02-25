Previous
On a cold and frosty morning by tiaj1402
On a cold and frosty morning

Such a beautiful misty, frosty walk to the swimming pool this morning. Lovely to watch the mist and hazy sunshine through the windows of the pool as I swim up and down!
