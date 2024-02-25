Sign up
Previous
233 / 365
On a cold and frosty morning
Such a beautiful misty, frosty walk to the swimming pool this morning. Lovely to watch the mist and hazy sunshine through the windows of the pool as I swim up and down!
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Tia
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
63% complete
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Tags
for2024
great lines
