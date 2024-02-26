Sign up
Previous
234 / 365
Waiting
I was struck by the shape of these collapsed red parasols; they reminded me of The Handmaids Tale. They look even more sinister in black and white!
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
0
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
242
photos
29
followers
23
following
64% complete
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
2
1
365
NIKON D5600
26th February 2024 12:11pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
for2024
,
contrast week
