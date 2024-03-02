Sign up
239 / 365
In a corner of my garden
The grate was originally in the fireplace of my house when I bought it 10 years ago; I had a woodburner installed so didn't need the grate but I liked it enough to keep it! I want to grow some herbs in pots in it this year.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
2
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
249
photos
31
followers
24
following
65% complete
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
234
235
236
237
9
238
10
239
Tags
patterns
,
march24words
Denise Norden
Nice!
March 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
It will make a nice planter.
March 2nd, 2024
