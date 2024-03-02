Previous
In a corner of my garden by tiaj1402
239 / 365

In a corner of my garden

The grate was originally in the fireplace of my house when I bought it 10 years ago; I had a woodburner installed so didn't need the grate but I liked it enough to keep it! I want to grow some herbs in pots in it this year.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Denise Norden
Nice!
March 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It will make a nice planter.
March 2nd, 2024  
