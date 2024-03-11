Previous
When the door matches the sky. by tiaj1402
When the door matches the sky.

A 6 word story.

St Nicholas Church, Paphos; a chapel on the beach.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
March 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Watch, a doorway to heaven. Nice spotting and comp.
March 11th, 2024  
