Previous
248 / 365
When the door matches the sky.
A 6 word story.
St Nicholas Church, Paphos; a chapel on the beach.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
2
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th March 2024 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-148
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
March 11th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Watch, a doorway to heaven. Nice spotting and comp.
March 11th, 2024
