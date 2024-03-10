Sign up
Previous
247 / 365
Reasons to be cheerful
This made me smile when I walked past it on an early morning walk. Funny how often titles for shots come to me almost immediately after taking them; as was the case here!
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
1
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
265
photos
31
followers
24
following
67% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th March 2024 4:21am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Maggiemae
ace
I often have the same suggestion on seeing other photos - almost instantly. I guess we are in tune!
March 11th, 2024
