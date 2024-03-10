Previous
Reasons to be cheerful by tiaj1402
247 / 365

Reasons to be cheerful

This made me smile when I walked past it on an early morning walk. Funny how often titles for shots come to me almost immediately after taking them; as was the case here!
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I often have the same suggestion on seeing other photos - almost instantly. I guess we are in tune!
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise