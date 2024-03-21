Sign up
258 / 365
Sheltering
A bit of an unintentional theme going on this week! Another weed/wildflower from the smoking area at work.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
21st March 2024 12:42pm
35mm
Susan Wakely
ace
The smokers seem to have a nice wildlife area.
March 21st, 2024
