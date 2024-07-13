Previous
Off grid by tiaj1402
Photo 370

Off grid

Just in front of the door to the outside smoking area at work was a large crate/trolley; it made an interesting view!
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Nice capture
July 14th, 2024  
