The heart of a weed by tiaj1402
Photo 372

The heart of a weed

Bindweed, fortunately is relatively easy to pull up but very hard to get rid off completely!
For the July word list - flower
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Susan Wakely ace
Showing beauty within.
July 15th, 2024  
